We must reform the corrupt, partisan high court in Wisconsin proclaims the Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth. He insists that the justices are engaged in partisan squabble to the detriment of the court's legal duties, calling once again for appointment of justices based on merit.
In a column that appears on Urban Milwaukee, Steve Walters says the new court majority is making changes that target Chief Justice Annette Ziegler. He wonders if it is revenge for what Ziegler and other conservative justices did to the late Shirley Abrahamson.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee right-wing talk radio host Dan O'Donnell, writing on the MacIver Institute blog, asks who is watching the watchmen as they strip Chief Justice Ziegler of some of her power.
Daniel Steininger of the Milwaukee Hoan Foundation asks on a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column if drones could make the city safer? The foundation, which solicits ideas on how to make Milwaukee safer, notes that drones are already in use by other cities to help law enforcement guard against crime.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska doesn't believe that the fake electors in Wisconsin committed a crime, but it rather was just a scheme. The alternate slate of electors that claimed Trump had won Wisconsin was done just in case court rulings went their way, he contends.