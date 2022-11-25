The gas tax needs another look, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. As electric and hybrid vehicles become more popular, the state's transportation budget will suffer for a lack of revenue, it says. We don't know the answer, but the state needs to start planning what to do, the paper adds.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff notes a big battle is brewing over what's best for kids in Wisconsin education. Will it be stability or disruption for our schools?, she asks. Conniff points out the conservative Hillsdale academies and for-profit schools are making inroads in Wisconsin to the detriment of public schools.
State Rep. Gary Hebl, who is retiring at the end of the year as the Democratic state representative from Sun Prairie, posts a Thanksgiving column on WisOpinion to say thanks for much about Wisconsin and the people he's represented the past 16 years.
And in a Milwaukee Courier column, State Rep. LeKeshia Myers says that every day is a day of Thanksgiving. She lists a number of things she's thankful for, including good health and good friends.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz contends that Hispanics could save the GOP. He claims that Democrats take Latinos for granted, exemplified by the "elites" use of the word LatinX to describe them. He notes that Hispanic voters have been drifting rightward during the past decade.