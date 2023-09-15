In a special Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab report, James McHenry declares that Wisconsin child care is headed for a meltdown. He says we all lose in day care centers are forced to shut down when federal funds dry up after end of the year.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's executive director Nick Ramos says we shouldn't be fooled by the Republicans endorsing an "Iowa style" nonpartisan redistricting plan for Wisconsin. They're hoping to railroad a plan without input or any details, he contends.
Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, however, accuses Gov. Tony Evers of falling out of love with his own Iowa redistricting plan. O'Donnell insists that the governor is being hypocritical lambasting the GOP plan when he favored it himself only a few years ago.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer answers that the plan hatched by Robin Vos is desperate and deceitful. His bill is not the Iowa plan, Shafer argues.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson offers three scenarios for the GOP's threats against new State Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz and discusses their implications. Bottom line, he adds, is that both federal and state case law suggest there are no grounds for impeachment.
Lee Newspapers ethical columnist Richard Kyte maintains that "third places" help communities thrive. They are places other than home and work that allow people to gather and communicate with each other.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says the New Mexico governor has just turned her state Republican with her decree banning open carry of guns as a public health measure.