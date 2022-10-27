In an Urban Milwaukee column, Steve Walters says public education in Wisconsin is at a crossroads as he points to the markably different views by incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican opponent Tim Michels. The push to expand voucher opportunities to all parents, a view held by Michels, will bring into question funding for public schools that is now considered inadequate, he writes.
Also on Urban Milwaukee, Bruce Murphy notes that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has even more tax breaks than once believed. He points to the news that his trust fund that pays for his million dollar home has paid no income taxes in Wisconsin thanks to a state exemption engineered by Republicans.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer offers 13 observations on the Nov. 8th election. He lists everything from Derrick Van Orden's ascendance in the 3rd Congressional District despite his presence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th to Tony Evers' identification of lax state funding for local governments and schools.
Jerry Hanson of the Walworth County Democrats writes on WisOpinion that the State Elections Commission needs to be empowered to enact civility and decency standards to monitor campaign ads. There are several now running that must never be allowed to run again, he insists.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor pays homage to women who have inspired her and others as activists and leaders. Women have proven that they can excel and it's time they are no longer shunted and undervalued.