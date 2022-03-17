Wisconsin is near the top in cutting county funding, writes Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy. Only two states have cut funds to county government more, he notes, adding how these cuts have harmed Milwaukee in particular.
Meanwhile, in an op-ed for the Adams Publishing Group of newspapers, Washburn Mayor Mary Motiff complains how levy limits imposed by the state are crippling municipalities. With the costs of goods and services constantly rising, these limits are putting local governments in a precarious place, she writes.
Government records belong to the people, editorializes the Racine Journal Times during the annual observation of Sunshine Week. The paper points to Michael Gableman and Robin Vos as violators of that concept, earning them a "No Friend of Openness" award from the Freedom of Information Council.
And in a guest column for the online Wisconsin Examiner, Freedom of Information Council President Bill Lueders writes that the state of open government in Wisconsin is in peril. He also cites the way the Gableman probe has been handled in secrecy.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson calls out legislative Republican leaders for their hypocrisy, citing their insistence that former Atty. Gen. Eric Holder's campaign against gerrymandering was partisan while contending that Michael Gableman's investigation of the 2020 election is a nonpartisan attempt to get at the truth. Why aren't Dems and the media calling out Gableman for what his show really is?, he wants to know.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is upset with the Madison School Board's "turtle-like" pacing to address violence in the city's schools. Instead of acting to quell the violence immediately, the board instead appoints a committee to study the issue, he frets.