Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a WisOpinion posting, insists that Wisconsin's members of Congress need to step up to prevent a national default. U.S. representatives like Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald and Sen. Ron Johnson shouldn't have to be warned again about the economic crisis that looms, he writes.
State Sen. Lena Taylor, in a Milwaukee Courier column is appalled that the poem 17-year-old Amanda Gorman read at Joe Biden's inauguration has been banned as hateful in a Florida elementary school after a parent complained. Taylor points to the prophesy of George Orwell's "1984."
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest Ideas Lab column, Michael Nguyen, a Teach for America-Milwaukee director, insists that teachers need a raise in the next budget. He points out that Wisconsin teachers are paid roughly $3,000 less than the national average.
In a column that appears in the Janesville Gazette, Steve Walters notes that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and legislative Republicans have actually come together on three issues. They include earmarking one-cent of the sales tax for municipal governments, providing funds to clean up PFAS and giving prosecutors much needed pay raises, he notes.
Republicans need to quit preaching to the choir, blogs Madison's rightie commentator David Blaska. He says party hopefuls need to get to the voters and not just concentrate on people they know are on their side.
Blogger Bill Stokes pens new verses to the old "I wish I were an Oscar Mayer" jingle now that the decision has been made to change the name of the wienermobile to the frankmobile.