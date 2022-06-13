In an Urban Milwaukee column, Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff writes that Wisconsin is "ground zero" in the ongoing effort to subvert democracy. Quoting a nonprofit pro-democracy attorney, unless there is accountability for the Jan. 6th insurrection, these threats could manifest themselves in states like Wisconsin, Conniff warns.
Meanwhile, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is asking if Donald Trump will be criminally prosecuted. The blogger says he's become convinced that Trump tarnished all the good things he did with his attempts to overturn the election and should be prosecuted.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild agrees. The Jan. 6th hearing shows that Trump is up to his eyeballs in crime, yet he continues trying to overturn his defeat. Only an indictment and criminal charges will stop him, Rothschild insists.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's president, Rick Esenberg, in a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, defends his conservative organization in the action it took against the Kiel School District for its Title IX stance, which was followed by a number of bomb threats aimed at the school. He disputes a Journal Sentinel opinion author's claim that WILL took advantage of the "chaos" to bully the district.
Tony Gibart, executive director of Midwest Environmental Advocates, laments that change of leadership has done little to bring transparency to the Natural Resources Board. While the Scott Walker-appointee Fred Prehn is no longer the chair, the new head of the board is just as bad when it comes to open records.
In a Kenosha News column, Carthage College professor Arthur I. Cyr writes that space exploration needs to involve both business and government -- and a lot of courage. He explores the space program that began with President John F. Kennedy and now involves the likes of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.