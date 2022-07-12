Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, points out that another Republican state, North Carolina, has decided to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, leaving Wisconsin as one of the few outliers left. The columnist says legislative Republicans have painted themselves in a corner, refusing to admit that their opposition is not only hurting the poor, but costing the state billions. Other states know that the ACA is here to stay, he notes.
President Joe Biden has now lowered gas prices 25 days in a row, claims Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman, adding that the mass media isn't giving him credit. If Biden is to be blamed for the rising gas prices, then he should get the credit when they come down, the blogger insists.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite is upset once again with Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn for abandoning his conservative colleagues and upholding public health's right to issue coronavirus restrictions. He contends that Hagedorn is protecting extreme power for unelected bureaucrats.
In a Kenosha News guest column, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr comments that Hong Kong illustrates the terrible truth about Communist China. The Chinese government has been ruthless in obliterating political freedom, the professor writes, echoing the Nazis in Germany.
Once again, WMC staffers tout tax cuts as the answer to Wisconsin's job shortage problems, writes Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. This is the same failed policies of former Gov. Scott Walker, Peterson contends, and they want to return to them.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor contends that the U.S. Supreme Court is on the slopes and is taking us down with it. She's says the court is just beginning its conservative attack on American law.
Madison's rightie Blogger David Blaska takes on Dave Glomp, a member of the board of directors of the Dane County Republican Party, who claims that because Blaska doesn't buy into Donald Trump's contention that the 2020 election was stolen he's a liar -- and worse.