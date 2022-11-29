Noting that South Dakota approved expanding Medicaid in the Republican-heavy state during the mid-term elections, columnist Bill Kaplan wonders what Wisconsin is waiting for? Some 39 states have expanded the insurance plan for the needy, a major goal of so-called Obamacare, yet Wisconsin and Kansas remain the only two Midwestern states that haven't.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz takes a look at the upcoming Wisconsin race for the State Supreme Court and predicts that the liberals have a 50-50 chance of taking it to replace retiring conservative justice Patience Roggensack.
M.D. Kittle on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite calls attention to another deadly record for the city of Milwaukee. The city broke the homicide record of 195 in one year just before Thanksgiving and there's still more than a month to go, he writes.
Julian Emerson of the Wisconsin Farmers Union writes about honoring our food and the people who grow it this holiday season. In a Wisconsin Examiner piece, Emerson says the pandemic opened the eyes of many farmers and consumers about the importance of locally-grown food.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is buoyed by the recent protests that have broken out in China, crowds even chanting that Xi Jinping must step down. The protest give hope that another repressive government will be challenged by its own people, he says.
Prof. J. Michael Collins of the UW-Madison's La Follette Institute, explains in a piece for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel how employers can encourage workers to start building retirement nest eggs. He encourages legislation to provide employers incentives to do just that.