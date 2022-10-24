Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey notes that "perpetually litigious" Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty has lost its bid to have the Supreme Court rule on President Joe Biden's student debt relief program. It brought him smiles, he says, especially since the suit was dismissed by conservative justice Amy Coney Barrett.
While Milwaukee County is an outlier, crime in Wisconsin has actually gone down between 2020 and 2021 in 53 of the state's 72 counties, and that includes Kenosha, writes columnist Steve Walters in an Urban Milwaukee column. The reality differs from the flurry of claims in attack ads during the mid-term elections campaign, he notes.
Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr, in a column for the Racine Journal Times and Kenosha News writes that Central Asia is important -- and largely ignored. Many of these countries, once part of the Soviet Union, are being meddled with by Russia's Vladimir Putin and could play an important role in the battle between East and West, he warns.
In a MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell insists that Republicans are surging three weeks before the election because America is "getting serious" and Democrats aren't really serious.
On his WisBiz Green blog, Gregg Hoffman writes that Wisconsin is coming out looking bad in yet another environmental report. According to Environment America Research, the state's toxicity-related release of chemicals is the most of any other state.
M.D. Kittle, writing on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, contends that electric bills will soar under Gov. Tony Evers' green energy plan. He cites a study by a Minnesota conservative think tank that claims Evers' plan would increase electric bills by $90 a month by 2050.