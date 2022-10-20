Will you vote for an election denier?, asks conservative business columnist John Torinus, calling attention to Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney's "litmus test" in picking candidates on Nov. 8th. He notes the number of candidates on Wisconsin's ballots who have prominently debunked the 2020 election, including gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.
Robin Vos' write-in opponent in the Nov. 8 election demeaned his campaign volunteers and shows a lack of decency, proclaims Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. Donald Trump-backed Adam Steen is someone we should not want in our politics, he writes.
In a New Yorker magazine piece, Dan Kaufman focuses on the Wisconsin race between Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes and wonders if organized labor can win back the state. He says that the race is a battle between two visions of how jobs are made and kept.
On his blog More Verb than Noun, Mike McCabe said we've got at least six emergencies on our plate, and crime and immigration aren't among them. But, you'd never know it watching the GOP's ads this election cycle, he says. Missing from the ads is the role that gun violence is playing on the increase in crime, he notes.
Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell claims that President Joe Biden's attempt to change the election subject to abortion is failing, insisting the president stumbled and fumbled his way during this week's press conference.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, Cong. Gwen Moore contends that Ron Johnson wants to roll back reproductive rights to 1849. In the column, Moore talks about her own decision to have an abortion as a young woman.