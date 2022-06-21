Will Wisconsin Republicans wake up to reality?, asks conservative business blogger John Torinus in an Urban Milwaukee guest column. He notes that Wisconsin congressmen Tom Tiffany and Glenn Grothman have proudly proclaimed they aren't watching any of the Jan. 6th hearings. Blowing off these hearings isn't going to work, Torinus insists.
The PGA Tour might be better off negotiating a deal with the Saudi Arabia-backed upstart LIV Tour for the betterment of the game, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. Trying to fight the formation of the new competitor with legal claims seems to be a no-win situation, the paper theorizes.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson asks if dairy farmers and other agriculture interests will turn away from Democratic candidates who have ideas on how help rural Wisconsin. He insists Republicans have no plan to save family farms, but Dems have trouble reaching them.
What the flock is wrong with Republicans?, asks Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman, as he posts ads by former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens using assault weapons in his campaign ads, proclaiming he's hunting for RINOs, Republican in Name Only. Greitens resigned as governor over a scandal and is now trying to make a comeback in the state's U.S. Senate race.
In a posting on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, M.D. Kittle alleges that stagnant job growth continues in Wisconsin under Gov. Tony Evers. He says employment figures show that the state is trailing other states in adding new jobs over the previous year.
Meanwhile, another conservative blogger and columnist for the online Washington County Daily News, Owen Robinson, attacks Evers for being the "abortion governor." He chides Evers for considering a special session to consider the state's antiquated abortion statute.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is appalled at the brazen, random and senseless attacks by four teens arrested by police for attacking people in downtown Madison in recent weeks. He sarcastically notes they aren't Proud Boys or Oath Keepers.