Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy is wondering whether some of the candidates will accept the election results this fall. He says that Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes have said they will, but Tim Michels and Ron Johnson are not commenting.
In a Baraboo News-Republic column, Pat Nash charges that Republican candidates Ron Johnson and Tim Michels are trying to fool the voters with their attack campaign ads. They believe the voters are too ignorant to check their false claims about their opponents, she writes.
In guest columns for the Racine Journal Times and the Kenosha News, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr writes that Queen Elizabeth's life is part of a larger story. She personified Britain's adherence to the rule of law throughout her 70-year reign, he declares.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel opinion video, Kristin Brey says the Oath Keepers membership leak unmasked elements of the far right in Wisconsin, including the involvement of several elected officials.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts a video of Cody Johnston in which the commentator contends that the GOP is out to destroy public education. It has nothing to do what's taught at school, Peterson contends, and everything to do with their children actually being educated.
On his blog, Dave Cieslewicz decries the use of human beings as pawns for political purposes. Pointing to the shipping of immigrants to places like Martha's Vineyard and Washington, D.C., the blogger says he gets the point of what Ron DeSantia and Greg Abbott are trying to do, but they absolutely aren't trying to solve the problem.