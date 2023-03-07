Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey argues that the WIAA needs to address the incidents that occurred at the recent high school basketball game between Muskego and Beloit at which Muskego's student section hurled racial epithets at Beloit's Black players.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth writes that the legacy of Abraham Lincoln is never negotiable. Citing the remarks by Cong. Majorie Taylor Greene suggesting that the red and blue states need to be separated, Barth argues that she has crossed a line that her party needs to deal with.
Food benefit cuts are going to hurt thousands in the Racine and Kenosha area, notes the Journal Times in an editorial. The paper extols its readers to help food banks which will have to shoulder the load to help hungry residents.
When it comes to China, the choice shouldn't be between war and economic competition, argues columnist Bill Kaplan on WisOpinion in a piece discussing the House's select committee on the Chinese. The Americans and Chinese need to talk and make sure competition wins over war.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman notes Donald Trump's speech at CPAC over the weekend in which he claims he could stop the Ukraine war in a day and will do so if elected president in 2024. If he has that power, why doesn't he do that now?, the blogger asks.
Two staffers of the conservative MacIver Institute post a blog contending that Wisconsin government doesn't deserve another massive spending increase in the upcoming budget. Heather Smith and Brett Healy believe this should be a taxpayers' budget.
Blogger Bill Stokes calls out what he terms awful ignorance in our daily lives. He says it dominates the media to the point of nausea and wishes it out of our daily lives.