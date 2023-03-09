The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth is wondering why we continue to elect windbags to represent us who have no compunctions about wastefully spending taxpayers' money. Both sides of the partisan divide do it, he insists, and uses the example of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' expensive -- and silly -- probe of the 2020 election as a recent example.
In a column that appears in the Janesville Gazette, Steve Walters notes how campaign spending records keep falling with each succeeding election. He notes a recent speech by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild who argued that our elections were never intended to be a tug of war between billionaires on the right and billionaires on the left.
Transparency is needed in State Parole Commission decisions, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper backs a bill from Racine area State Sen. Van Wanggaard to subject the commission to the state's open records law from which it is currently exempt.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, Mike Gousha and John Johnson exolain how they believe Milwaukee can meet Mayor Cavalier Johnson's goal of growing the city to a million population. They present several examples of how the city's population slide can be reversed.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor raises an eyebrow over a bill recently introduced in the Legislature that would require schools to teach children how to interact with the police. Really?, she writes, how exactly would that work?
Heather Smith of the right-wing MacIver Institute writes about the future of welfare and work in Wisconsin. She explores the history of Medicaid, food sharing and other benefit programs and maintains that they are growing.