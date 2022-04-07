The stadium extortion games goes on, complains the Racine Journal Times in an editorial noting recent public assistance to privately-owned sports franchises. Where is the outrage we often see over government "handouts" to small businesses or individuals, but only silence when taxpayer dollars are funneled to sports?, the editorials asks.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is appalled by South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham's remarks that if the Republican had control of the Senate they would have never even held hearing on Joe Biden's appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. It's embarrassing, he remarks, but it's the state of our politics today.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says he has no regrets over his failed last-minute write-in campaign for the Madison School Board. He says he has to admit that he expected more than the 12% he attracted, adding that the voters get the schools they deserve.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reports that the right-wing Waukesha County judge who was elected to the 2nd District Court of Appeals Tuesday received more than $450,000 in campaign contributions from out-of-state donors.
Right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, writing on the MacIver Institute blog, contends that during Tuesday's election parents had their say. He says suburban school contests were won by candidates who want more control over their children's education.
Blogger Bill Stokes directs kudos to Tuesday's election poll workers who, as usual went about their business to help citizens vote. He says he screwed up his absentee ballot and the volunteers helped him get it fixed.
The Janesville Gazette's Stan Milam writes that First District Cong. Bryan Steihl is among those who are displeased with the U.S. Department of Transportation. He's upset because the department is prioritizing bike lanes and pedestrian crossings over traditional roads and highways.