Chuck Melvin, former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel business editor, asks why after two years we're still debating the Big Lie about the 2020 elections? Yes, election deniers are winning the argument, he writes in a guest column. He points to the bogus Michael Gableman "investigation" as a catalyst for keeping the disinformation alive.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer comments on the "subtle brilliance in Tony Evers' latest special session." He calls the Legislature's "gavel-in, gavel-out" action a "cowardly political" response. Evers, meanwhile, showed voters he wants direct democracy in the state, something that voters might favor, especially on issues like abortion.
On his More Verb than Noun blog, Mike McCabe writes that there's another untallied COVID casualty and that is the shriveling of the roots of citizen activism at election time. Because of COVID, everything's been ceded to expensive TV election advertising, magnifying the influence of the rich and powerful.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey pens a tribute to country legend Loretta Lynn who died Tuesday at the age of 90. She led a remarkable life, he says, creating music that will never cease to be played.
On the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, M.D. Kittle insists that Americans who are fed up with inflation are raring to vote. They are aware that soaring food prices are the result of Joe Biden's disastrous policies, he claims.
Walworth County Democratic Party member Jerry Hanson writes that people shouldn't be fooled by the change in Rep. Loudenbeck's reason for wanting to be secretary of state. She wants to have political power over elections, he insists, while now contending she wants to modernize the office which she and fellow Republicans helped destroy.
The Eau Claire Leader Telegram is pleased to note how the community has come together to condemn yet another senseless act of vandalism at the restrooms in a prized city park. Only by expressing our outrage can the perpetrators be caught and punished, it suggests.