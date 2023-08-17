The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel video commentators Kristin Brey and Bill Schultz wonder if Wisconsin will strike out in keeping the Brewers. With talks on stadium maintenance financing stalled, who will be the blame if the team goes?, they ask.
The embarrassing moment at the State Fair demonstrates why we need more education, comments the Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth. He notes the insensitive name given to a cow being exhibited at the fair by a teenager and suggests the "adults" should have flagged the name before it became a subject of discord.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy takes an in-depth look at the "strange life" of attorney and Wisconsin native Kenneth Chesebro, who has been indicted as a co-conspirator in the Donald Trump Georgia election fiasco. Murphy examines the lawyer's history of legal entanglements.
Madison's rightie blogger has some succinct comments for those who continue to parrot Donald Trump's contention that the 2020 election was stolen. He describes them as serpents whispering into (Trump's) ears.
In a posting on the Crooks and Liars blogsite, Milwaukee blogger Chris Liebenthal notes that Sen. Ron Johnson was for David Weiss before he was against him. He notes Johnson was with other Republicans who pushed Republican Weiss as the man to continue the investigation of Hunter Biden. Now that Merrick Garland has made him special counsel, Johnson has flip-flopped his views of Weiss.