Columnist Bill Kaplan questions how Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson could vote to shut down government at the very time Florida is being ravaged by a hurricane and desperately needs federal aid. It's long past time for Wisconsin to retire this politician, he adds in a WisOpinion piece.
The Racine Journal Times wants candidates of all stripes to quit lying in their campaign ads. The paper editorializes that this election season is sprouting more lies than ever, fudging facts and posting outright falsehoods. Unfortunately, the paper ads, telling politicians to stop lying is like telling a dog to stop barking.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is buoyed by the U.S. Supreme Court's rejection of appeals by gun owners who want to overturn the government's ban on bump stocks. It's a step in the right direction as the court starts its new session, he blogs.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska takes aim at some of those "Republicans in Trump Only" for disparaging fellow Republicans who believe that the 2020 election wasn't a fraud and want to move on.
Commenting on the decision by the accused Waukesha Christmas parade perpetrator to represent himself in his upcoming trial, the Eau Claire Leader Telegram says that legal rights can't lightly be cast aside. The paper wonders why our system allows defendants like this to represent themselves in what will surely be an unfair trial.
Blogger Bill Stokes contrasts George Chryst's leaving the UW Badgers football job with the DNR board member Fred Prehm who refuses to leave despite his term having long ago expired. No truth to rumor that Chryst will nevertheless show up to coach the next Badger game, not so with Prehm, he adds, who will stay even though the voters fired Scott Walker nearly four years ago.