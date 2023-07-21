In an Isthmus column, blogger Dave Ciewlewicz asks what should be done with the state's $3 billion surplus? He answers that the state should sit on about half that money to avoid a structural deficit in the next biennium and give the rest of it back for tax breaks for middle income earners.
But, the Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth maintains that the entire surplus belongs to the taxpayers. He suggests that the Republicans try again to give the money back via cuts in the income tax, working on a compromise with the governor.
In a Kenosha News podcast, ethics columnist Richard Kyte addresses the question of why do people think the past is much better than it really is? Indeed, the truth is that past generations were far less welcoming to others than they are today, he concludes.
We the people need better government, writes Walworth County Democrat Jerry Hanson in a piece for WisOpinion. To that end, he asks, why are Republicans afraid to learn what local voters want by legislating to outlaw referendum questions?
The right-wing Badger Institute offers a students' guide to college debt decisions from its visiting fellow, Prof. Scott Niederjohn. His first advice is to not start school unless you intend to finish and continues on a checklist for students to follow.
Up North News founder Pat Kreitlow contends that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's flip-flop on campaign loans continues a troubling trend. Johnson claimed he didn't expect to pay himself back for loans he made to his last campaign, but now is doing just that, Kreitlow writes.