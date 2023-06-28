Emergency doctors Ryan Scheper and Meagan Schultz, in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab column ask if you are living in a war zone? We have watched too many innocent children die of gun shots, they write, and we need to do something about the scourge of gun violence in Milwaukee.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign lists the political donations that groups supporting voucher schools lavished on Wisconsin politicians, more than $67 million since 2010. They won big in the compromise budget crafted by GOP legislators and Gov. Tony Evers, the nonprofit points out.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is having trouble believing that Sheboygan, which he calls Wisconsin's Peoria, has also scheduled a Pride Month parade and related festivities.
Right-wing blogger and Washington County Daily news columnist Owen Robinson doesn't think the tax cuts voted by the GOP-controlled Legislature is even enough. They could have done more if they'd cut spending, he fumes.
Mike Nichols of the right-wing Badger Institute launches another broadside at DEI programs, this time contending that the $32 million expended by the UW System on diversity programs doesn't work in the first place.