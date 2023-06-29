In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab column, Tim Birkenstock, retired CFO of Milwaukee's Children's Hospital, insists that expanding our thinking can solve the mass shooting problem. We have to face the reality that it's nonsense that people can carry guns without license.
It's time to end the Red state grift of them taking money from Blue state taxpayers, declares Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. He supports the Biden administration's policy that American Rescue Plan money not be used by state's to offer the rich tax cuts.
In a WisOpinion column, State Sen. Howard Marklein, a Republican co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee, celebrates the passage of a $4.4 billion tax cut, the largest, he claims, in Wisconsin history.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz proclaims that Gov. Tony Evers should sign the damn budget. It may not be perfect, including the $32 million cut for the UW over the culture war issue of DEI, but overall it's a win, he claims.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff highlights the educators who are staging a last minute attempt to increase funds for education in the state budget. They admit it's a big increase, but far short of what's needed considering the shortfalls of recent years. Some insist Evers should veto the entire budget over the issue.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is happy with the news from the Marquette University Law School poll showing Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump are about even in Wisconsin and DeSantis would run better against Joe Biden than Trump.