In a column for Urban Milwaukee, John Torinus argues that we should stop the hospital merger mania that he insists is lowering quality and raising prices and corporate pay. He specifically opposes the current plans to merge Aurora Advocate with Atrium. He complains neither Tony Evers nor Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul has lifted a finger against these consumer unfriendly mergers.
Also in Urban Milwaukee, Bruce Murphy wonders if Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Legislature will ever be able to agree how to use the unprecedented state budget surplus. He adds that early signs coming from the Democratic governor and GOP legislators aren't very encouraging.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite asks if "liberal governor" Evers will go farther left now that he's won re-election. He claims early signs show that he will.
In a Superior Telegram column, Brian Dake, president of the Wisconsin Independent Business Association, claims that Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline will provide economic benefits to small businesses in northern Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff notes the battle brewing between farmers and workers and Big Food. She writes that anti-trust action is needed to break the lock that corporate ag has on prices and supply.
On his More Verb than Noun blog, Mike McCabe talks about the news business and explains why it's difficult for the media to ignore Donald Trump, even though it gives him billions in free advertising.