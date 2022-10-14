The Milwaukee Journal's David Haynes uses a column to explain the state's Gannett newspapers editorial earlier this week to proclaim that Ron Johnson is no longer fit to be a U.S. senator. Given the stakes in the midterm elections, he argues, the editorial board has a duty to stand up against Johnson's re-election.
Gregg Hoffman, who writes the WisBiz Green blog for the UW-Milwaukee, insists the state is not up to par on dealing with climate change and green energy. The state's efforts are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, Hoffman reports.
In a Kenosha News piece, Lee Newspapers ethics columnist Richard Kyte writes that we can no longer ignore struggling men and boys. Kyte, a professor at Viterbo University in La Crosse, says we have a crisis of toxic masculinity in our society, because we don't know how to talk about being a man.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth commends the work in his city by Stateline Community Foundation's Literacy for Life initiative which, he says, is working to improve early childhood learning and is helping parents to understand its importance.
In a WisOpinion column, Doug Hoelscher of the America First Policy Institute writes that Wisconsin needs to remove the red tape on state workers. He says a committee is studying how to remove cumbersome requirements from licensing and the state's lawmakers should support it.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz says the new Marquette University Law School poll has given him that sinking feeling. He breaks down why he thinks voters have been turned off by Mandela Barnes and worries that this also spells ill for Tony Evers.