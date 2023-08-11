In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, Richard Diaz of the Blue Green Alliance, argues that a federal rule is needed to accelerate lead pipe replacements in his city. Waiting 20 years for that to happen is just way too long, he writes.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey insists that Sen. Ron Johnson is wrong about the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau which he and other GOP senators are trying to dismantle. He notes that a new report shows that thousands of Wisconsinites have benefited from actions taken by the bureau against unscrupulous companies.
In a WisOpinion column, newly-elected Republican State Sen. Dan Knodl of Germantown claims that Gov. Tony
Evers' vetoes are hurting the middle class. He bemoans Evers' veto of the GOP-passed tax cuts that the governor said was skewed to the rich, but insists other vetoes have also hit middle class families.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff accuses State Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Ziegler of throwing a temper tantrum and says it explains a lot about her. She just can't stand being on the losing side, Conniff contends, after years of bullying other justices.
Let Trump run, proclaims Wisconsin journalist Bill Lueders in a column for the Nation magazine. Barring him from the ballot or entering into a plea deal that would include having him withdraw from the presidential race are very bad ideas, he maintains.