In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab op-ed, high school social studies teacher Ron Freshwater explains why Waukesha's school board policies left him no choice but to leave its school system. A new school board moves to ban books, dictate what are acceptable teaching topics and other curriculum micromanaging forced him to leave, he writes.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a WisOpinion posting, writes that, yes, Wisconsin Democrats have earned a shout out, but not a parade. While the party's advances under Ben Wikler have been impressive, there are still holes to fill, including its inability to reach the state's rural voters, he explains.
Free, fair Wisconsin elections?, asks the Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth. You can count on it, he answers. He cites his recent positive experience serving on an advisory committee to the Wisconsin Elections Commission and reports how well informed and experienced those offering advice and their concerns for fair elections is paramount.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that despite the continuous anti-government rancor, a strong federal government is a primary need and is something the Founders they decided to put in place when they created the U.S. government.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz explains why he likes this U.S Supreme Court. He claims the court has moved to the center this term. He believes the decision on affirmative action was correct as was the cancellation of Joe Biden's student debt plan and the ruling in the Colorado website case reasserted the primacy of free speech.
On his More Verb Than Noun blog, Mike McCabe says that Ted Lasso's popularity in his show that is now done, is proof that America isn't as far gone as many suggest.