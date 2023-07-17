In a piece for the Wisconsin Examiner, John Norcoss writes that actions by two different Waukesha County school boards are part of a coordinated effort to promote partisan control of school districts in the county.
On the conservative blogsite of the Badger Institute, Patrick McIlheran contends that Tony Evers' veto of the Republican tax cuts is in essence an argument for the flat tax. McIlheran argues that Evers hurt middle income taxpayers that he pledged to help, contrary to the supposed progressive tax structure he supposedly supports.
In a WisOpinion piece, Anthony Locco, the chief counsel for the conservative Institute for Reforming Government, contends that affirmative action at the UW-Madison goes far beyond admissions policies. He contends that racial decisions are routinely made on several fronts at the school and need to be addressed.
Milwaukee activist Robert Miranda claims that Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is missing the mark on lead pipe service lines. He doesn't understand the importance of removing those lines as soon as possible, he writes in a WisOpinion piece.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is up in arms over the number of panhandlers that are frequenting Madison intersections these days. He says, first of all, it's illegal, but chides Madisonians for being so gullible to help them.
So you just couldn't bring yourself to voting for Hillary Clinton, snarks Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. He theorizes how much different our world would be today if she had become president instead of Donald Trump, starting with the Supreme Court.