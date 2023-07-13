The Racine Journal Times claims that the dispute in Texas over a new state law that forbids Dallas and Austin from requiring 10-minute breaks for construction workers is nothing but a red herring. It's just a political fight between Democratic cities and Republican officeholders, the paper insists.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says that student journalism shows the power of reporters in the firing of Northwestern University's football coach Pat Fitzgerald. It's a real joy to showcase what journalism can do, he adds.
The conservative website, Wisconsin Right Now, highlights a podcast it did with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in which the governor repeats his anti-woke, anti-transgender arguments and labels the Biden family as grifters.
Republican State Rep. Scott Allen of Waukesha, in a WisOpinion column, contends that transgenderism is a religion and to force it on people is contrary to the First Amendment's establishment clause.
On his blog More Verb Than Noun, Mike McCabe insists that hope is our only hope. He says that naysaying and second guessing and bad mouthing are defense mechanisms, a safe way to navigate life, but not helpful. Hope is risky, but the world belongs to then optimists and idealists, he contends.
The state's technical colleges have financial clout, writes Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy. He notes how the colleges have been able to gain significant state support, even beat back bills to take away some of their funding sources, while the UW System has little clout with the gerrymandered GOP legislators.