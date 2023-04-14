On his Recombobulation blog, Dan Shafer wonders if gerrymandering help Republicans retain the 8th District Senate seat in last week's election. He concludes that it did, but Republican Dan Knodl's close win shows that even with gerrymandering the GOP is starting to lose its grip.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel announces the debut of a new video commentary feature on its Ideas Lab called Get to the Point. The paper says that the feature will visit issues of the day beginning with the contentiousness of the recently complete Supreme Court race and the emergence of mental health issues facing the state.
On his More Verb than a Noun blog, Mike McCabe continues to be saddened by the passage of the meaningless referendum question that declares state benefits can be withheld from those able-bodied to work. He explains how fraudulent the question was and why the way the state distributes benefits works to the detriment of poor families.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff calls Tammy Baldwin's announcement of running for a third U.S. Senate seat good timing. Her announcement coincided with the post-election abortion reckoning, she says, and is an example of how this popular Democrat has become such a force in Wisconsin.
The Hudson Star-Observer's Dan Bruch contends we will never fulfill our goals as a great nation until its benefits and prosperity are share by all, even the least among us. Today, though, this is a country of government for the few, paid for by the many, he maintains.