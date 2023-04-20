In a Time magazine column, Joshua Cohen takes a look at programs in Wisconsin and other states and concludes that school voucher programs hurt students. Most of the benefits go to existing private school students, he insists, and those who do switch wind up with catastrophic results.
In an open letter to Milwaukee, Alex Lasry thanks the city for its support of the Bucks, saying that the team's success showcases the best of Milwaukee and Wisconsin. Lasry and his father Marc sold their shares in the team last week and expressed their thanks in a Journal Sentinel piece.
The Racine Journal Times is in favor of a proposal to tweak Wisconsin's alcohol licensing law so that Burlington can exceed the current limit of one license per 500 people. The city had two applicants for licenses, but only one to give. A proposal presented to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who represents the area, would all the city to "buy" a license from a community in the same county, the paper explains.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has nothng to worry about with the anti-F-35 crowd, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. Contrary to what some think, he asserts, many Madisonians favor bringing the new fighter planes to Madison.
In a column for the Lakeland Times, Cheryl Lytle, the executive director of the Wisconsin Propane Gas Association, says that Line 5 is vital to Wisconsin's propane gas supply and needs to be okayed by the DNR.