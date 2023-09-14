Milwaukee physician Chris Ford, who was president of Gov. Tony Evers' Peoples Map Commission, says Wisconsin deserves fair redistricting, not ill-fitting models like Iowa's. In a WisOpinion column, Ford explains that the Iowa model that Speaker Robin Vos says he favors isn't what Wisconsin needs.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey can't believe that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is being sincere in what appears to be a sudden change of heart on redistricting in Wisconsin. He believes the speaker has been swayed by the backlash over his impeachment plan of Justice Protasiewicz.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska gives his take on Robin Vos' change of heart on redistricting. He figures that even if the Iowa plan was adopted in Wisconsin, the GOP would still maintain a significant majority.
On his blog More Verb Than Noun, Mike McCabe wonders if Wisconsin's threat to impeach Janet Protasiewicz isn't part of a strategy on controlling the courts. He points out that at least four states are involve in judicial initiatives.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth explores the role that public education has played and still plays in the education of America and he implores citizens of the Beloit School District to take a good look at how its future can be enhanced and secured in the years ahead.
In a column for the newspaper website gm today, right-wing blogger Owen Robinson contends that the governor's office in Wisconsin isn't being run in accordance with societal norms. Allowing romantic relationships among staff isn't kosher, he insists.
Also on gm today, columnist John Torinus argues that the parties owe us alternatives to Donald Trump and Joe Biden. He says neither man at their ages would be allowed to lead an American business. The parties need to offer us better, he professes.
Milwaukee blogger Chris Liebenthal muses over the Aaron Rodgers injury that has ended his 2023 season and wonders whether he should be calling some of his anti-vaxxer friends for some ivermectin to be rubbed on his wound.