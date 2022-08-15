Robin Vos does not get a profile in courage award for firing former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He was responsible for Gableman in the first place and sat idly by while he made a mockery of the so-called election probe, the blogger writes.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild comments on the messages emanating from the August primary. One, it shows that Donald Trump still has a hold on Wisconsin Republicans, but it also could portend how Trump's blessing may be a curse. He points out that Trump's approval rating in the state is just 34%.
The voter turnout in last week's statewide primary elections was a good sign that Wisconsin citizens are paying attention to this fall's contests, says the Eau Claire Leader Telegram. Hopefully, this will carry over to the November election, the paper editorializes.
On his WisBiz Green blog, Greg Hoffman is buoyed by the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act that included a record appropriation to fight climate change. These are all important steps to help reduce emissions that are threatening the climate, he writes.
Conservative blogger Richard Moore is up in arms over the FBI raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago where it turned out the ex-president was hoarding classified documents. Moore contends the raid proves that the FBI must be abolished because it's nothing more than the Democratic Party's paramilitary wing.
The InfoWars verdict is just a start, editorializes the Racine Journal Times over the jury's $45 million award to two parents of children killed at Sandy Hook school a decade ago. The paper hopes that Alex Jones will face similar verdicts in cases filed by other papers until the day he is penniless.