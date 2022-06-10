It will take a bipartisan effort to undo the damage caused by the Jan. 6th attack on the Capitol, write retired Wisconsin congressmen David Obey and Tom Petri in a USA Today/Wisconsin column. Every freedom-loving American needs to pay attention to the Jan. 6th committee's findings, the Democrat and Republican write.
But, Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, on a MacIver Institute blog, offers up "the real reason" for the Jan. 6th public hearings. It's all about the coming elections, he contends.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson focuses on the "right-wing answer" to gun violence in today's column. He uses O'Donnell's recent claims about the "myths" of gun violence and presents the data that show how the talk show host ignores the facts that mark America's gun violence problem.
Referring to the recent resignation of former State Rep. Dean Knutson from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth comments that another conservative has told the truth and winds up paying for it. It's apparent that Republican dissenters from the false election claims aren't welcome in the party, Barth writes.
San Francisco says no to restorative justice, chortles Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, pointing to the California city's recall this week of its district attorney who has been a huge advocate of the concept.