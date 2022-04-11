Business blogger John Torinus contends that Wisconsin's two-year colleges are in big trouble. Several of the campuses have fallen below 300 students, he points out. What to do about it?, he asks, and offers some suggestions on how the tide might be turned.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson calls out what he says is another bizarre proposal from Michael Gableman involving Wisconsin elections. His proposal to cut the state's ties to the Electronic Registration Information Center makes no sense, he says. Gableman claims that ERIC, used by 31 states to clean up registration problems, was funded by George Soros, a claim that has absolutely no validity, Thompson adds.
The Racine Journal Times in a laudatory editorial praises the Wisconsin Historical Society's plans for a new state history museum on Madison's Capitol Square. Its design and features will be a gem to compliment the other gem on the Square, the State Capitol itself, the paper maintains.
Politicians like Assembly Speaker Robin Vos are counting on the public's inattention to public records issues, writes columnist Bill Barth in the Beloit Daily News. But, the battle to make sure the public gets the information it needs to participate in democracy must never let up, he adds.
The UW System has fumbled badly on the free speech survey that was to be sent to university students last week, editorializes the Eau Claire Leader Telegram. There are lots of nuances to free speech and many people are misinformed about its concept, the paper says, but it shouldn't be this difficult to conduct a survey on the subject.
Jim Bender, former president of School Choice Wisconsin and now a staffer at the conservative Badger Institute, columnizes on the institute's blog site that the state needs to pass a constitutional amendment to restore legislative oversight to the distribution of federal funds. A constitutional amendment would solve the ongoing disputes over who has control, he claims.