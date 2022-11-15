The Racine Journal Times joins the list of critics complaining about the large rate increase for residential customers proposed by WeEnergies, the electricity supplier to more than a million. The paper urges the Public Service Commission to turn down the request.
In a Kenosha News column, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr writes that Australia remains a vital U.S. ally, especially now in the South China Sea. He notes that the country has agreed to station U.S. Marines on the island nation in light of the increased threat from China, cementing the long relationship between the two countries.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey notes that UW Prof. Nick Buttrick places our gun culture roots in the post-Civil War south. Counties with a historical prevalence of slavery had both the most guns and tightest link between guns and safety, the professor's research has shown.
Normal human decency was Tony Evers' secret weapon in last week's election, comments Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's nastiness doomed Evers' Republican opponent, Tim Michels, he contends.
Wisconsin Right Now, the right-wing news site, insists that "we warned you" that Tim Michels was a weak candidate. Jim Piwowarczyk and Jessica McBride contend that Michels lied to state Republicans to secure the nomination for Senate. Rebecca Kleefisch would have done just as well, if not better, they insist.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer has 15 takeaways from the 2022 mid-term election. He includes a suburban shift away from solid Republican and insists that the Republicans' four-year obstruction strategy in the Legislature failed.