The USA Today-Wisconsin newspapers combine on an editorial that insists Sen. Ron Johnson's denials about Donald Trump's fake elector plot don't add up. The papers urge investigators to get the bottom of the effort here in Wisconsin and other states to substitute Electoral College votes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska concocts a movie version of Donald Trump joining the crowd at the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6th. The plot includes Trump marching into the Capitol to confront Mike Pence as he's about to tally the Electoral votes.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild calls the State Supreme Court's decision on the Fred Prehn vacancy on the Natural Resources Board "absurd." Not only is it a bad decision, he adds, it reinforces the power of the gerrymandered legislative districts.
But, M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite believes the court's decision is the correct one because it rejected Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul's "power play" and upholds the state's concept of checks and balances among the governmental branches.
Rachel Ver Velde of the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce staff blogs that reforms are needed to bring down Wisconsin's 4th highest medical costs in the country. The high costs are a mystery and the Wisconsin Legislature needs to enact transparency into health care pricing that is hurting Wisconsin employers, she says.
In a Wisconsin Conservative Digest posting, Waukesha County businessman Matt Cardio accuses GOP gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch of violating Ronald Reagan's 11th commandment to not speak ill of a fellow Republican. He's upset that Kleefisch has "gone negative" on fellow GOP candidate for the nomination, Tim Michels.