The USA Today/Wisconsin newspapers' editorial board gives a full throated endorsement to Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes in Tuesday's election, insisting that votes for them will defend democracy. Despite no evidence, the two Republicans continue to question the 2020 election results, the papers point out.
Winter flu forecasts are raising cause for concern, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. A triple threat is at hand, including a new virus affecting infants. People need to take precautions, including getting a flu shot, the paper warns.
DemoCurmudgeon blogger John Peterson comments on 3rd District Republican Derrick Van Orden's declaration that the left can't be Christians. He wonders if the candidate seeking to take Democrat Ron Kind's seat has any solutions for anything other than to demonize Democrats and insisting that the Bible is against them.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders how old millionaires like Ron Johnson and Tim Michels are doing well in the polls when they both support Wisconsin's ancient abortion law that was revived when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
In a blog on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin site, M.D. Kittle asks if the Democrats are doomed this election? While conservatives shouldn't take anything for granted, all signs show a red wave is coming next Tuesday, he insists.
In a posting on the Recombobulation blog site, Milwaukee community activist Angela Lang writes that Mandela Barnes has shown grace and poise in the face of a barrage of racist attack ads. Those who insist Barnes hasn't fought back hard enough really don't understand how counter productive that is, she contends.
The Beloit Daily News picks incumbent Republican congressman Bryan Steil in the race for Wisconsin's 1st District congressional seat. He has the experience and, besides, he's not an election denier, the paper declares.
Katherine Loughead of the conservative think tank, the Badger Institute, insists that a flat tax in Wisconsin can deliver tax relief for everyone. She claims that opponents of the plan supported by GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels are issuing false statements that a flat tax will harm the middle class.