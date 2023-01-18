Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson examines the 2022 elections to determine how they were affected by the state's gerrymandered political districts. It's obvious, he says after crunching the numbers, that the gerrymanders are a vital tool for assuring one-party rule.
Columnist Bill Kaplan explains a looming crisis in Medicaid coverage, including tens of thousands in Wisconsin, when the COVID public health emergency ends in April. This is a moment for all hands on deck to make sure recipients understand how they may lose coverage. A missing tool, he points out in a WisOpinion posting, is the state's failure to expand Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
On his More Verb than Noun blog, Mike McCabe muses on the meaning of social media readership statistics and how they can affect writers looking to get more audience. Instead of quality, those statistics promote social divisions, which seem to attract more viewers. He pledges to ignore that trap.
The grandson of the late Milwaukee Mayor Daniel Hoan, in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, invites Milwaukeeans to submit ideas to the Hoan Foundation on fighting crime and improving public safety in the state's largest city. Dan Steininger writes that the Foundation will present cash awards of up to $20,000 for the best ideas.