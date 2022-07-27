Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson comments on the "ugly rhetoric" of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley. He contends Bradley ignores democratic principles and pandemic data in her decisions. She shows a disturbing level of vindictiveness and hostility to anyone who disagrees with her, citing examples of what he means.
Also in Urban Milwaukee, Bruce Murphy asks which of the three Republican candidates for November's gubernatorial election had the most extreme views during last week's debate? Hard to believe, he says, that State Rep. Tim Ramthun seemed more rational than Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels.
So Democrats are the ones with the radical agenda?, writes Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. Wanting to protect the right to use contraceptives, for instance, is a radical idea?, he asks. What Republican male politicians are saying, Peterson contends, is that they don't need women.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska pooh-poohs Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett's plan to buy back guns in an effort to reduce their number in the community. Blaska figures the $50,000 will yield only harmless weapons while criminals won't turn over their weapons for a little cash.
Milwaukee County voters may see a referendum on abortion rights during the upcoming November election, says Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer. It all depends on action Thursday by the County Board, which he hopes will give the city's citizens the opportunity to express their views.
Conservative blogger Mett Sama, on a blogsite called News Undone, proclaims that we should quit arguing about the gas tax and repeal the state's income tax instead. The blogger contends a flat tax would be more fair, plus it would force local and school governments to tighten their belts.