Reasonable conservatives aren't in fashion with today's Republican Party, comments Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He cites examples from around the country in which backers of Donald Trump continue to marginalize Republicans who don't buy Trump's lies.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts a Ron Johnson exchange with reporters asking about Johnson's attempt to send Wisconsin's and Michigan's fake Electoral College ballots to Vice President Michael Pence before the Jan. 6th count. Johnson claimed to be on the phone when the reporters could tell he wasn't, Peterson reports.
So Ron Johnson is actually a seditionist, comments Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. The Jan. 6th insurrection hearings shows that Johnson was involved in the attempt to nullify the 2020 election, he writes.
Meanwhile, Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy asks which Democrat can beat Ron Johnson in this fall's election? He interviews several Democratic strategists who offer varied opinions on who can best end Johnson's Senate career.
In a posting on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, M.D. Kittle maintains that Gov. Tony Evers' anti-gouging order is "full of gas." He claims that Democrats are becoming adept at finger-pointing over inflation numbers.
In a guest column for the Racine Journal Times, Jane Harrington-Heide, executive director of the Kenosha Community Foundation observes that in dealing with mental health not all wounds are visible. She posts an essay in which a teen describes how his family dealt with a mental health problem to make her point.