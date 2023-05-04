Those who are wailing about the unfairness of charging more in mortgage fees for those with good credit to help lower the fees on people with bad credit need to step back and take a look at the whole mortgage picture, insists the Racine Journal Times and Kenosha News in a joint editorial.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild contends that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants to gag Wisconsin citizens with his proposal to forbid local governments from putting advisory referendums on the ballot. Apparently, Vos and his colleagues don't want to hear what the people have to say, he writes.
On the WisBiz Green blog, Gregg Hoffman contrasts how Republicans on Joint Finance have behaved in relation to local government. They didn't want local regulations to interfere with frac mines and the siting of CAFOs, but decided that locals should prevail over the DNR on using Knowles-Nelson stewardship fund to preserve the Pelican River Forest.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says we needn't be paralyzed by the writers' strike. There's enough good stuff that we've missed through the years that could keep us entertained for a long time to come, he says, listing many older shows.
Owen Robinson, the Washington County Daily News columnist and conservative blogger, declares that the United States has become a disaster under Joe Biden from which it is likely to never recover, but he worries that if Donald Trump is the GOP nominee, Biden will win another term.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff proclaims that Wisconsin's legislative Republicans are backing themselves into a corner with their elimination of more than 500 proposals by Gov. Tony Evers for the next state budget. She notes how many of the proposals axed have overwhelming public support.