In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, farmer Michael Slattery says U.S. farmers may benefit from from higher grain prices as a result of the war in Ukraine. But, he argues, we shouldn't just benefit from another's misery and suggests that American farmers contribute to a fund to assist beleaguered Ukrainian farms.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey frets that book banning is once again a favorite pastime for a certain demographic in America. He posts several examples from around the country, including one school board that not only wants to ban books, but burn them as well.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is glad to see that President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union address, made it clear that he is opposed to those who want to defund the police. It's obvious he can read the polls, he quips.
In response to former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's report on the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin, blogger Dave Cieslewicz pleads to "please make it stop."
Michael Gableman’s sham election audit is absurdist theater, comments Marquette University political science professor Phil Rocco in a posting on the Recombobulation Area blog. He adds what makes it dangerous is that it could fade into obscurity as Republicans begin to act on its recommendations.
State Rep. Jon Plumer, a Lodi Republican, in a column for WISCNEWS, says he's proud at all the Wisconsin Legislature accomplished this session, including steps to tackle the long running Opioid addiction problems.
Right-wing columnist and podcaster M.D. Kittle takes aim at an Eau Claire School District training program for teachers which he claims states that parents are not entitled to know their kids' gender identity.