Lee Matz, senior columnist for the Milwaukee Independent whose grandparents were from Russia and Ukraine, posts a commentary that visits how America has changed in recent years. Those who support Russia call themselves patriots while those who support America's ideology of democracy are called traitors, he writes. Right-wing ideology elevates Nazis and Confederates, both were vanquished and will be again, he insists.
People ask why Putin is doing this, writes business blogger John Torinus and answers, it's because of his sick mind. He is a sociopath who believes that he can restore the Russian empire, he adds.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz is wondering if Vladimir Putin just saved democracy. He notes how NATO has come together, how Russian citizens have taken to the streets and Ukraine's president has been transformed into a Winston Churchill.
Meanwhile, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska would like to see Madison summon one-half of Ukraine's courage. He chides a study to rename Thomas Jefferson Middle School and the school district's continued use of face masks as examples of the city's lack of courage.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy revisits Kyle Rittenhouse and how he's back in the news. He has become the darling of the right wing, Murphy says, and has apparently inspired the killing of a protester in Portland, Ore., by a man wearing a "Kyle Rittenhouse true patriot" t-shirt.
The MacIver Insitute's Heather Smith asks why won't the mainstream media report on the real radical Mandela Barnes? She claims the Dem candidate for the Senate nomination harbors far out ideas on everything from crime to police budget cuts, yet no one is pointing this out.
The Racine Journal Times believes that the city of Franklin's refusal to okay Straus Brands' efforts to erect a meat-processing plant within its borders could be an opportunity for Racine and Kenosha Counties. The paper editorializes that while meat processing plants aren't exactly desired neighbors, the 160 jobs that the plant would bring would be welcome.