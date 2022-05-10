In a Kenosha News column, author and Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr discusses the Russia-Ukranian war and ponders the possibility of nuclear weapons. He takes a look at the summits and treaties that have considered harnessing nuclear weapons and the difficulty in dealing with the dangers they pose.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel posts a column by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's Rick Esenberg who claims that the U.S. Supreme Court was wrong when it ruled that the Constitution allowed for women to have abortions.
The paper also includes a column by three medical professionals at the UW-Madison who insist that overturning Roe v Wade has potentially deadly health consequences for Wisconsin women as the state reverts to an anti-abortion law passed in the mid-1800s.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell uses his MacIver Institue blog to "correct" the "worst media and Democratic disinformation" about the Supreme Court's abortion "decision."
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson lists four examples of how the Supreme Court is throwing democracy into chaos. Among them, he charges that if Roe v Wade is overturned, it will force many women from the workforce by making them take off during pregnancy and to care for their children after giving birth.
By following the so-called SCOTUS blog, Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey concludes there were actually as many as three leaks of Justice Sam Alito's draft abortion opinion. He explains how be believes they took place and why. It all makes for good mystery, he observes.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer comments that the announcement that the State Department of Transportation will study redoing the so-called Stadium Freeway is a major victory for the city and could signal a reuniting of neighborhoods that the highway tore apart when it was built.
Stevens Point Alderman David Shorr, in a posting on WisOpinion, describes in detail how incumbent City Council members were able to thwart an attempt to take over the Council by a fractious group during this spring's local elections. He sees it as an example of how extreme views are now permeating even local politics.
Blogger Bill Stokes makes an indirect foray into the abortion controversy with a poem he concocted for Mother's Day insisting that mothers' jobs are never finished.