Ukraine and NATO cannot let Vladimir Putin win, writes business blogger John Torinus. He notes there have been victories, including the sinking of the flagship Moskva and sight of thousands of body bags being returned to Russia. But, we must do everything in our power to keep Putin from winning.
In a column that appears on WisOpinion, former ambassador to Norway Tom Loftus, describes what he calls the new Cold War containment strategy. He describes how containment worked when he went to Norway in 1993 and now that strategy today must include freeing Europe from Russia's gas supply.
In an Urban Milwaukee column that appeared on Earth Day, Bill Christofferson notes that when the day was founded by Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson it was always about more than the environment. Christofferson notes the speeches Nelson gave leading up to the first Earth Day, pointing out how poverty, ghettoes and other affronts to the environment need to be addressed.
The Racine Journal Times is disappointed over a Defense Department inspector general report that found northern military bases have failed to take the necessary precautions to address climate change and the impact it is already having on runways and other infrastructure at the bases.
In the second in a series addressing racial disparities in Wisconsin schools, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly outlines ideas on how to battle the unconscionable achievement gap which, she insists, is just a piece of what is really at fault -- the opportunity gap.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy calls attention to a new study that shows 63% of Wisconsin corporations pay no income tax and links that fact and similar findings in other states to less government services.