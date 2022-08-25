Finally, after years of waiting, President Biden has kept his promise to offer student loan relief, writes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. This is going to mean much for the nation's economy, the blogger comments.
But, right-wing Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell on his MacIver Institute blog decries Biden's move, claiming it robs the poor to pay the rich. He says those with college degrees, already earning more than those who don't have them, will get all the benefits.
Business blogger John Torinus says that election loser Liz Cheney will be Donald Trump's nightmare. Torinus believes that she will be a more effective thorn in Trump's side outside of the House of Representatives than in it.
The Racine Journal Times calls the new concurrent enrollment program a UW-Parkside a bargain. The new program allows high school students to concurrently enroll in college courses at Parkside for free, the paper notes, and urges Racine students to look into it.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, former lieutenant governor candidate Will Martin says it has always been about you and our community. He says thanks to those who supported his campaign and vows to be around for the future.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite cheers on Republican claims that Gov. Tony Evers' tax plan is nothing more than an election-year "tax gimmick." Like GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels, Kittle claims Evers is using the tax break plan as a smokescreen for his "failed" response to the riots in Kenosha two years ago.