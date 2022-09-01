Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy is wondering whether Donald Trump will help Republicans in Wisconsin during this fall's elections. Despite his low approval rating here, Murphy notes that both Tim Michels and Ron Johnson have embraced him.
The Racine Journal Times comments on a report by its parent newspaper company, Lee Newspapers, on the disparity between costs of special education to local school districts and the amount reimbursed by the state. The Journal Times is perplexed by how complicated it all is.
On his Recombobulation Area blog, Milwaukee Journalist Dan Shafer comments on the recent news that the Gannett Corp., owner of 11 newspapers in Wisconsin, will probably have to layoff staff because of recent financial results. He urges readers how important it is to subscribe to newspapers to preserve local news.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts President Joe Biden's remarks that every single Republican member of Congress voted against the support for law enforcement in the American Rescue Plan -- every single one. Heinzelman comments, yes, and we know who you are.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska claims that ideology tramples inquiry at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He accuses the school and its thugish students for cancelling and harassing dissidents.
Right-wing Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, in a MacIver Institute blog, claims the real reason for the student loan crisis is government. He claims the decision to have government back loans to students decades ago left banks off the hook.