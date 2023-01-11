Business blogger John Torinus says new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had it backwards when he thanked Donald Trump for helping win the job. It was Trump, Torinus suggests, who made it tough for McCarthy to get the votes because the former president single-handedly thwarted the hoped-for red wave that would have marginalized the far right.
In an Urban Milwaukee op-ed, Cassie Steiner-Bouxa, of the Sierra Club, maintains that We Energies' new rate hike will fall hardest on the poor and minorities. She asserts that the Public Service Commission erred in okaying the rate increase which is destined to exacerbate economic inequality.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Rep. LaKeishia Myers is enthralled with Supreme Court candidate Everett Mitchell. At last, she writes, we could have a justice who actually worked in the community, pointing out his work as a pastor and educator as well as a sitting Circuit Court judge.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle signals that Republicans in the Legislature will fight Gov. Tony Evers' appointment of James Bond as secretary of Veterans Affairs. State Sen. Steve Nass is claiming Bond has been responsible for ongoing problems at VA homes in the state.
In an Isthmus column, blogger Dave Cieslewicz notes that crime is down in Madison and that should help Satya Rhodes-Conway in her re-election bid. He points out that the mayor's endorsement from two popular former police chiefs -- David Couper and Noble Wray -- doesn't hurt either.