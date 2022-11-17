Channel 3000's Bill Wineke says that Tony Evers is an underestimated winner. He suggests he wins because the re-elected Wisconsin governor reminds people of a school superintendent and acts that way.
On his More Verb than Noun blog, Mike McCabe writes about the problems labels cause in our political discourse. Labels serve to unfairly categorize people and lead to misunderstanding, he says. When asked if he's a liberal or conservative, McCabe says he answers a "commoner," which tends to cause confusion, but keeps the conversation going, he writes.
What you don't know about the UW System's charter schools should worry you, insists the Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff. She singles out the arrangements with the conservative Hillsdale College and the authorization for several privately-run schools that get a piece of taxpayer money.
Boots and Sabers blogger Owen Robinson, in his weekly Washington County Daily News column, insists that we need to make government small again. We have allowed our governments to become too intrusive, he claims, and grumbles that counting votes takes too long, feeding suspicion on the elections.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that Veterans Day activities in the paper's coverage area were uplifting and beyond the usual salutes and speeches. The paper signals out how high school and middle school students took it upon themselves to honor vets with special tributes.
It's a week after the mid-terms and Mandela Barnes hasn't shouted stop the steal even once, notes Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. He probably could have since other Democrats won their statewide races, Heinzelman writes.
In an Isthmus column, blogger Dave Cieslewicz contends that a Democrat other than Mandela Barnes could have beaten Ron Johnson as should have been the case. He writes that Barnes was too beholden to the left and his previous comments and actions hurt him. We need a new Democratic Party that is more attuned to the middle, he insists.