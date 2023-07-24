Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey pens a tribute to Tony Bennett, who died last week. He says the world has lost a giant and repeats a column he wrote about the iconic singer back in 2013.
Mike Nichols of the right-wing Badger Institute writes sorry, but retirees shouldn't get special tax treatment. Nichols is responding to a bill introduced by two GOP legislators to give exemptions of up to $100,000 in retirement income for Wisconsin citizens over age 67.
In a column that appears in the Racine Journal Times and Kenosha News, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr claims that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had a big win on the national debt. He was actually able to achieve spending reform in the deal with the Democrats to avoid a default, he maintains.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz wants Democrats to quit whining about the so-called No Labels movement. They should moderate their party's positions and meet the challenge, he insists.
We need to stand up to bullies targeting people in Wisconsin and the rest of the country, proclaims the Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff. She uses 2nd Dist. Cong. Mark Pocan's response to an anti-LGBT member of Congress as an example of what needs to be done.
More Verb Than Noun blogger remarks about the two small tents in today's political world, describing how the state Democrats got his visit cancelled to the local Democrats' booth at Sauk County Farm Technology Days.